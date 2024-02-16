Friday

16th Feb 2024

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Navalny executed by Putin — another sacrificial victim

  • 'Navalny was prepared to sacrifice his life for a free Russia, for a "beautiful Russia of the future" as he liked to say' (Photo: okras)

By

Listen to article

It happened. The Kremlin has finally managed to kill Alexei Navalny, the major political opponent of the regime run by Vladimir Putin for the last quarter of the century.

Whatever the official explanation of Navalny's death the Russian administration or medical establishment presents to the Russian population and the international community, there should be no doubt about the Kremlin's long-standing intention to kill him.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They started, first, with irritated attempts to dissuade him from getting involved in opposition politics. The regime-inspired thugs attacked him with dangerous substances; he was regularly, in violation of the Russian constitution, arrested at numerous anti-government protests, and was eventually jailed on fake charges.

That did not stop him. When he got out of jail, he continued his anti-Putin activism and built the largest political opposition movement in Russia to date that directly challenged Putin's grip on power. In particular, Navalny's team published investigations that revealed dirty corruption of Russia's most high-ranking officials and politicians, contrasting their greed and luxury lives with poverty and inequality strangling the Russian population.

One of the investigations, looking into former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, sparked massive protests across Russia.

The Kremlin then chose another tactic: it would repress activists of Navalny's movement and crush their organisational structures, and, at the same time, would demonstratively ignore the figure of Navalny himself — to the degree that Putin would consciously and, perhaps, superstitiously decline to say Navalny's name — even if directly asked about him by the media.

The Kremlin would also try to get rid of Navalny by making him leave Russia voluntarily, but he knew well that his emigration would be the end of his political work in Russia — he would have no moral right to mobilise Russian citizens still based in Russia for action against the authoritarian regime from a comfortable and safe home in the West.

Just too dangerous

At some point, Putin realised that none of the tactics against Navalny worked and that his movement turned out to be too resilient and, hence, too dangerous.

While the long-standing aim of the Kremlin was to depoliticise the population, to make it stop wondering about other directions of political development of their country, Navalny's movement sought to re-politicise Russian citizens, to push them to start posing political questions to Putin and his clique.

That was too much for the Kremlin, so they decided simply to kill Putin's major opponent.

The chosen weapon of murder was the chemical nerve agent — the notorious Novichok poison. Thanks to the Russian emergency medics and German doctors, and, perhaps, sheer luck too, Navalny survived this attempt on his life.

After the successful treatment in a German hospital, Navalny decided to return to Russia — despite all the warnings that the Kremlin would, at the very least, jail him for years, or would even mercilessly try to kill him again. But by that moment Navalny had probably realised that his activism mattered more than his own well-being. He was prepared to sacrifice his life for a free Russia, for a "beautiful Russia of the future" as he liked to say.

He was arrested right upon his arrival in Moscow. He was sentenced to several years in a prison camp, in conditions that left him with zero chance of surviving even in the mid-term. What he experienced in the prison was brutal physical and psychological torture that would necessarily result in his death. That was just a matter of time.

By choosing to be in Russia with his people against all odds — like some other Russian opposition activists including Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin — Navalny became a beacon of hope for those who believed that a different Russia, a democratic Russia, which would rather improve the living conditions of Russian people than send them to kill and be killed in a neighbouring country, was possible.

Navalny's death is crushing this hope and symbolises yet another dramatic watershed in the history of his country. Domestically, his death — just one month before the "presidential re-election" of Putin — signals a new and even more vicious wave of political repression. But it is also a message to the community of Western democracies aiming to show that there is no and never will be a different Russia — a message that Navalny and his movement did their best to counter with their courageous political work.

There is no doubt that Western democracies will respond to Navalny's death — with angry statements and/or sanctions — but neither is there any doubt that the Russian population is the only agent of political change in their country. The next few months will show whether Navalny's sacrifice was or was not in vain.

Author bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis
  2. Navalny jail shows grim reality of Russia-EU diplomacy
  3. Borrell to meet Lavrov, while Navalny behind bars
  4. Borrell: EU should shame Russia with 'Navalny Act'
EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis

The risk of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dying in prison, as well as Russian aggression in Ukraine and in EU states, is to dominate foreign ministers' talks on Monday.

The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

Italy's offer to mobilise €5.5bn over the next years, overwhelmingly in already-allocated loans and guarantees, pales in comparison to the financing challenges faced by Africa. Only an EU-wide coordinated financial offer can credibly respond to African needs.

COP29 host Azerbaijan escapes Munich Security scrutiny

The global struggle against unfair and fraudulent elections, evident in Azerbaijan's recent snap presidential election, is missing from the Munich Security Report released this week, ahead of the international security conference.

The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

Italy's offer to mobilise €5.5bn over the next years, overwhelmingly in already-allocated loans and guarantees, pales in comparison to the financing challenges faced by Africa. Only an EU-wide coordinated financial offer can credibly respond to African needs.

Latest News

  1. Navalny: Putin's 'evil' takes centre-stage at Munich talks
  2. Navalny executed by Putin — another sacrificial victim
  3. EU deal on new gig-workers rules unlikely before June elections
  4. Chinese train firm subject to first EU probe for foreign subsidies
  5. Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions
  6. The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit
  7. European elections: What’s at stake for EU humanitarian aid?
  8. MEPs' favourite topic — their seats, and how they get elected

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us