On March 25, the New York Times had access to a security tape from the Hungarian embassy in Brasília, Brazil's capital, showing former far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro hiding for two days inside the building in early February, after having his passport taken away by the police and facing the possibility of being arrested.

Bolsonaro, who lost power in late 2022 after being defeated by current president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, is currently embroiled in several criminal investigations, such as for faking Covid vaccination records, for attempting to siphon off expensive foreign gifts and to plot a coup along the military to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Jair Bolsonaro, here pictured as president in 2019, is currently embroiled in several criminal investigations (Photo: Palácio do Planalto)

On 8 January 2023, thousands of his supporters stormed federal buildings, notably the Supreme Court and the official presidential residence, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake as they demanded a military intervention to reinstate Bolsonaro as president — similarly to, however even more dangerous than the Capitol invasion in the US two years before.

Bolsonaro has given various excuses for "sheltering" at the embassy, such as that he was invited by the embassy to work there or, according to his lawyer, "to maintain contact with officials of the friendly country" and "get updates on the political landscape of both nations." Journalist Octavio Guedes noted that Bolsonaro spent time at the embassy during Brazil's carnival, from 12 to 14 February, however he's known for "working late into the night. On the contrary. The Planalto [Presidency] Palace closed early, so this doesn't tally with the defence note that Bolsonaro was working two days in a row, almost like a rave party, at the Hungarian Embassy."

The relevant fact, however, is the role of Orbán, who had declared on Twitter that he admired the former Brazilian president a few days before the embassy sleepover. This not only underscores the complex dynamics of international politics but also highlights the growing influence of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on the global far-right movement. Considered a thorn in the European Union's side by openly supporting Bolsonaro, Orbán not only shows his influence on Brazilian politics but also sends a clear message to the European Union and the world about his extensive network of support and allies beyond Hungary's borders.

A victory of Donald Trump in the upcoming US elections would only increase Orbán's power and ability to put pressure over the EU on a series of sensitive topics. He'd gain a powerful ally who has a similar understanding of the world. It's not surprising that Orbán counts on Trump to assist Russia in defeating Ukraine and, therefore, empowering the global far-right that has Putin as one of its most prominent leaders and that has Hungary as a powerful ally within the EU.

Mutual hatred of Soros

This is not the first time that Hungary and Brazil are aligned. In 2019, congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, travelled to Hungary to criticise George Soros (a favourite enemy of the anti-semitic far-right) and to advocate for a ideological global alliance — which is proving to be ever stronger.

While Orbán's actions on the international stage may bolster his image as a key player internationally, they also come at a time when his popularity at home is facing challenges. By projecting influence beyond Hungary's borders, Orbán seeks to reaffirm his political relevance and demonstrate his ability to shape narratives on a broader scale, despite facing criticism and opposition within his own country.

In the context of the global far-right movement, Orbán's support for Bolsonaro underscores the interconnectedness of like-minded leaders who share similar ideologies and objectives. This alignment of interests among far-right figures signifies a concerted effort to challenge established norms and institutions, posing a significant challenge to the traditional political order and signalling a shift towards more nationalist and populist agendas. The growth of the neo-Nazi AfD in Germany, of the far right in the Netherlands with Geert Wilders or in France, as well as the growth of Chega in Portugal, show that the far-right is more than alive.

The European Parliament elections in June are likely to consolidate the growth of right-wing political extremism, with a greater presence of Eurosceptic, racist, openly fascist and often pro-Russia parties, jeopardising the security of the entire continent. Germany's cowering and clumsy role in expanding the war effort in Ukraine does not help the overall European political landscape.

The Bolsonaro-Orbán nexus isn't just about two leaders. It's about ideology, power, and the delicate balance of international relations. And about keeping allies worldwide, even those whose political fate aren't exactly bright — but that, however, maintains an important and active political base.

As Bolsonaro's fate hangs in the balance, Orbán's calculated move reverberates far beyond Brazil. The global far-right movement watches, and the EU grapples with its own demons. In this shadowy theatre, alliances are forged, and messages are sent—one handshake at a time.