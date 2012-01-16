Joint responsiblities in mackerel fishing

At the end of this month, a final attempt will be made to reach an agreement on the management of mackerel fishing in the Northeast-Atlantic for this year at a meeting in Bergen between the four coastal States, Iceland, the EU, Norway and the Faroe Islands.

The Icelandic authorities place great emphasis on the parties reaching an agreement in order to ensure sustainable mackerel fishing and prevent further overfishing.



There is no disagreement among the coastal states that an agreem...