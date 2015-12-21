Tobacco industry lobbying: the scandal of the century

The lobbying by the tobacco industry of European institutions has to be considered the scandal of the century. As a member of the European Parliament (MEP), I have witnessed their constant endeavour to undermine our work during the negotiations to adopt the 2014 Tobacco Directive.

The lobbying activities of this industry shouldn't be considered as other strategies of influence. They are death-mongers! 700,000 Europeans die every year from smoking, which is the equivalent of a city lik...