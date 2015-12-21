Ad
euobserver
There is more and more evidence of the involvement of the tobacco industry in this illicit trade, writes MEP Gilles Pargneaux (Photo: EUobserver)

Tobacco industry lobbying: the scandal of the century

Opinion
by Gilles Pargneaux, Brussels,

The lobbying by the tobacco industry of European institutions has to be considered the scandal of the century. As a member of the European Parliament (MEP), I have witnessed their constant endeavour to undermine our work during the negotiations to adopt the 2014 Tobacco Directive.

The lobbying activities of this industry shouldn't be considered as other strategies of influence. They are death-mongers! 700,000 Europeans die every year from smoking, which is the equivalent of a city lik...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

Opinion
