Stop. (Photo: Pixabay via Pexels)

Here's the headline of every op-ed imploring something to stop

by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

Let's start off with a grand sweeping statement about something that everyone already knows; Russia's war in Ukraine started in 2022 and changed everything, or maybe about how the effects of climate change are devastating. Even better would be to combine both, to cushion this op-ed in a bed of world-changing events that might make the issue seem as important, even though it's not.

Since we have 800 words, and really don't want to get to the point just yet — or possibly until the very e...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

How NOT to write an op-ed
