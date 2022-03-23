Ad
The pressure is on Europe's business associations to remove links with Russian firms, particularly those involved in energy (Photo: European Commission)

Lobby links with Russian oil giant Lukoil look hard to break

by Edward Steel, Brussels,

Even as Brussels lobby groups rush to part ways with their Russian clients — breaking up still can look hard to do. \n \nTake BusinessEurope, which holds more meetings with EU policymakers than any other lobby group in the EU capital. \n \nBusinessEurope had listed Lukoil, a Russian multinational headquartered in Moscow and one of the largest global producers of crude oil, as one of its "partner companies" on its website. \n \nWhen EUobserver contacted Business Europe about the relationship, ...

