Lobby links with Russian oil giant Lukoil look hard to break

Even as Brussels lobby groups rush to part ways with their Russian clients — breaking up still can look hard to do.



Take BusinessEurope, which holds more meetings with EU policymakers than any other lobby group in the EU capital.



BusinessEurope had listed Lukoil, a Russian multinational headquartered in Moscow and one of the largest global producers of crude oil, as one of its "partner companies" on its website.



When EUobserver contacted Business Europe about the relationship, ...