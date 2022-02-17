Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron is fighting for re-election in April (Photo: Élysée.fr)

Macron pledges troops in Niger after Mali exodus

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Thousands of French soldiers fighting jihadists in Mali will soon be coming home — raising fresh doubts about European military resolve amid heightened tensions with Russia.

Some 2,400 French soldiers in the so-called Barkhane mission and 600 troops from a mix of EU countries in the so-called Takuba operation in Mali will pack up their bases and fly out over the next six months, French president Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday morning (17 February).

Barkhane and Takuba are the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russian mercenaries using EU-trained soldiers in Africa
Defence ministers meet on Mali amid Russia tensions
EU blacklists Mali's prime minister
French president Emmanuel Macron is fighting for re-election in April (Photo: Élysée.fr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections