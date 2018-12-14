EU needs election-meddling stress tests

In 170 days, Europeans will go to the polls, but the right to freely choose their representatives is under threat.
With election after election facing hacking and manipulation, no-one should be naive about what is at stake in Europe.
The European Commission has proposed an action plan to EU leaders meeting in Brussels. It is a modest step in recognising, and acting on the threat.
Its practical and limited focus is a reflection of the time left in this commission's mandate ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.