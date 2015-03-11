EU ministers must shape overseas aid policy wisely

2015 is a key year in the fight against poverty. This was set in place when the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) were adopted in New York with an expiry date of 15 years.

Now that time has come. Policies have been implemented, aims and objectives met or frustratingly missed, and one idea built on top of another in the hope that this pivotal year would see a dramatic cut in world poverty, hunger and disease.

But while progress has been made on improving maternal health, gettin...