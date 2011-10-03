Ad
Unsubstantiated tittle-tattle from anonymous 'sources'

by Michael Mann,

Your article "Staff leaving EU diplomatic service amid bad working conditions" is riddled with inaccuracies and appears to be based entirely on unsubstantiated tittle-tattle from anonymous 'sources'.

As in any organisation, there is a certain level of staff turnover, and the article admits that the number of people leaving the European External Action Service is well below what could be regarded a reason to worry.

People change jobs within the EU institutions – that is quite norma...

