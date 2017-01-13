Friday

13th Jan 2017

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Marine Le Pen spotted at Trump Tower

  • Judges in France opened a case against Le Pen over fraud allegations (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

By

France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has been spotted at Trump Tower in New York city.

The presidential contender was pictured on Thursday (12 January) in the Tower's lobby with Italian businessman and Trump's neighbour Guido “George” Lombardi.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Lombardi has been described by the Politico website as an informal fixer for people hoping to meet US presidential-elect and lives in an apartment a few floors below Trump's penthouse suite.

Le Pen was also sitting with National Front vice-president Louis Aliot, according to the AFP. She said her visit was private. Trump's up-coming press secretary Sean Spicer said Le Pen had not met anyone from the Trump team.

Bloomberg news reported Lombardi had organised a party for Le Pen earlier in the week that included “entrepreneurs, businessmen, industrialists - there was a couple of people from the United Nations”.

Her unexpected appearance at the Trump Tower in the midst of a busy election season was unexpected.

Money problems

The cash strapped National Front party is seeking money to help bank roll her campaign amid sudden demands to repay a €9 million loan from Russian lender First Czech-Russian Bank (FCRB).

Le Pen recently secured another €6 million from a company owned by her fire-brand father Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The party needs at least €20 million to help with the upcoming campaigns.

French banking institutions have refused to lend the money. Le Pen told reporters earlier this month that she is forced to find cash outside of France, as a result.

"If any English or American bank would offer money I would gladly accept it,” she had said.

The National Front leader had previously described Trump's election win as the start of "a great movement across the world".

Her admiration for Trump and his victory is seen "as a sign of hope" for Europe's emerging anti-establishment movements, she said.

The anti-EU candidate is currently leading in the first round election poll ahead of her conservative rival Francois Fillon. But Fillon, a former prime minister, still maintains comfortable poll lead in the final and second round vote on 7 May.

Press Article

  1. Donald Trump’s European fixer … is his neighbor

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. French judges open case on Le Pen's alleged EU fraud
  2. Germany's AfD divided by Le Pen meeting

Analysis

Turkey holds key at last-ditch Cyprus talks

The Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders meet from Monday to Wednesday, before an multilateral conference on Thursday that could endorse a reunification settlement. Talks could still fail on Turkey's role.

Opinion

Populism is not a coherent transatlantic trend

Analysts have been keen to bundle together the election of Donald Trump in the US and the rise of right-wing populists in Europe. Pew research suggests this is premature.

News in Brief

  1. Kosovo's ex-PM released in France
  2. US accuses Fiat of secretly exceeding emissions standards
  3. Key MEPs back Canada trade deal
  4. Belgium charges new suspects for Paris and Brussels attacks
  5. German media denied access to cover EU-paid conference
  6. MEPs endorse controversial Oettinger promotion
  7. Kremlin says US tanks in Europe 'threaten' Russia
  8. Hungary plans automatic detention of asylum seekers

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy are a European Normality
  2. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Create EU Competitiveness Post-Brexit? Seminar on January 24th
  3. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  5. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  6. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  7. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  8. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  9. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  10. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders