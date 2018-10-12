Friday

12th Oct 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Seehofer's CSU faces historic flop at Bavarian polls

By

Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union, the sister party to German chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, is headed for a disaster in regional elections on Sunday (14 October).

The CSU, which governed the wealthy German state since the second world war, is set to lose its absolute majority in the regional parliament, as it struggles to define itself in the face of a populist challenge from the right by the anti-immigration, eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Recent polls put the CSU at 33-35 percent, and the AfD, which is running for the first time for the Bavaria parliament, is expected to get 11-14 percent of the votes. In 2013, the CSU won a commanding 48 percent of votes in the regional and last year received 39 percent of votes at the federal elections.

Following the knee-jerk reaction of other rightwing parties facing hard-right challengers, CSU leaders have started to talk tough on migration, and the powerful CSU interior minister in Berlin, Horst Seehofer earlier in the summer threatened tobring down the government over details of Merkel's migration policy.

The CSU's aggressive rhetoric on migration and its combative politics in Berlin has put off many of its moderate supporters who have fled to the Green party, which is expected to finish second with 18 percent, ahead of the social democrats.

After the party's poor showing at the federal elections last year, CSU leader Seehofer, 69, stepped aside as prime minister in Bavaria in March to make way for Markus Soder, 51 - who has entered office with controversy after his cabinet ordered that Christian crosses be on display in public buildings.

Bavaria, with a population with 13 million, is one of Germany's most prosperous regions with unemployment below three percent, and home to many global brands, such as BMW, Audi and Adidas.

Yet migration, after Bavaria saw over a million people crossing from neighbouring Austria in 2015, still dominates politics.

Seehofer and Soder have also been locked in a bitter rivalry, and the party's weak performance at the polls will be decisive for the future of Seehofer as party chairman and federal interior minister.

"The bottom line of these elections is the future of Seehofer, who has been undermining the coalition in Berlin," Judy Dempsey, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe told EUobserver, pointing out that the election's outcome will be crucial for the federal coalition.

"If the polls are right, and CSU loses big, the blame-game will begin, to which Seehofer could be a victim - some of it his own making. Seehofer's move to the far-right has shaken the coalition in Berlin, and shaken the confidence of the public," she said.

Dempsey added that Seehofer's anti-EU rhetoric, talk of closing down borders, and relentless criticism of Merkel has alienated voters, some of whom thought his handling of migrants fleeing war was not very 'Christian' (the CSU has long been viewed as 'the respectable right' in German politics.)

The party's long-time chairman between 1961 and 1988, Franz-Josef Strauss, famously remarked that there should be no space for a democratically-legitimate party to the right of the CSU.

"Moving to the far right, CSU voters aren't comfortable with this," Dempsey said.

A key question is how the CSU's weak performance will impact on Merkel's government, and if Seehofer will be forced out.

Dempsey said a weakened Seehofer could ease the pressure on Merkel - but the chancellor needs to act fast to seize the momentum and strengthen the coalition before her party's congress in December.

"She has to show that she has new authority," Dempsey added.

But Merkel does not have a lot of time, as her influence in her own party also faltered when last month the CDU's parliamentary group narrowly ousted Volker Kauder, their leader of 13 years, and a close ally of the chancellor.

EU ramifications

The CSU's poor showing will also not help Manfred Weber, who hails from the Bavarian party and recently announced his bid for the European Commission's top job as a possible lead candidate - or Spitzenkandidat - of the European People's Party.

Another side-effect of the Bavarian elections could be the strengthening of the Greens, which could potentially become a coalition partner in Bavaria, increasing their influence at federal level.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. 'Nativism' and the upcoming Swedish and Bavarian elections
  2. Bavaria hijacks EU migration talks
  3. Bavaria rebels could unseat Merkel over migration
  4. Seehofer tells Merkel, Italy and Greece to solve migration row

Opinion

'Nativism' and the upcoming Swedish and Bavarian elections

Swedes head to the polls in September in a national parliamentary election, while Bavarians vote in October in a state election. In both elections, voters' nativist sentiments may well help determine the outcome.

News in Brief

  1. Ukraine splits from Russian orthodox church
  2. Polish doctor wins landmark pro-life case in Norway
  3. Luxembourg election could see comeback for Juncker's party
  4. Russian banker murder 'linked' to Danske scandal
  5. Ukraine activist risks jail at home after EU visits
  6. Poland nominates new judges in defiance of EU
  7. US spies tipped-off Greece on Russian plot over Macedonia
  8. Mass raids at Belgian football clubs over money-laundering

EU parliament will not budge on office expenses

Hungarian centre-right MEP Livia Jaroka sticks to earlier decision: documents related to the minor reform of the expenses system, requested by EUobserver, should remain secret.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Latest News

  1. Polish veto blocks EU on rights of gays and Jews
  2. Time is ripe for an overhaul of the football transfer system
  3. A post-Brexit rival to Galileo? Possible, but expensive
  4. Seehofer's CSU faces historic flop at Bavarian polls
  5. The big European budget battle - who is fighting for what?
  6. Interpol, China and the EU
  7. Putin has lost Ukraine, US diplomat says
  8. AI experts tell MEPs ban on 'killer robots' is unrealistic

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  2. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  4. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  9. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  12. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us