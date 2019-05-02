Thursday

2nd May 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland

  • Jyrki Katainen (c) at the 15th anniversary of the EU membership of 10 countries in Warsaw. (Photo: European Commission)

By

The European Union is not a cash cow to be milked by Poland, the vice-president of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen told reporters in Warsaw on Wednesday (1 May).

"The EU is not just a money machine, a cow that you can milk. We are expecting a more substantial contribution from Poland for the future of Europe," he was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The criticism comes amid a wider dispute over Poland's backsliding on the rule of law after having adopted laws that erode judicial independence.

Poland joined the European Union 2004 and has since received over €100bn in EU funding, more than any other EU member state.

But its right-wing government led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) maintains a shaky relation with the European Union.

The country risks losing its voting rights at the EU level under the so-called article 7 procedure, launched in 2017, over the rule of law issues.

The threat appears to have done little to dissuade Warsaw from changing paths despite popular protests against the laws.

"The current situation is not good because we have had Article 7 procedure in Poland but unfortunately nothing has happened," said Katainen.

Some EU states have since grown frustrated with Poland.

In March, Belgium and German proposed shoring up monitoring of domestic rule of laws with a peer review system to ensure they comply with democratic values.

Meanwhile, the commission is now demanding Poland contribute more towards the EU cohesion fund given UK's projected departure from the European Union.

It also wants Poland to join the euro. But PiS has refused, stating that the country first needs to be on par with Germany, the bloc's largest economy.

"Poland is a fiscally prudent country and it would benefit a lot from eurozone membership," said Katainen.

Katainen was in Poland to help mark its membership, along with nine other countries, of the European Union 15 years ago.

"The most important thing is that EU is based on common values. Rule of law, democracy and human rights," he said in a tweet, following the event.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU countries push for new rule of law surveillance
  2. EU commission plans bolstering rule of law toolbox
  3. What does Poland want from the EU?
EU countries push for new rule of law surveillance

Germany and Belgium have put forward a proposal for a "peer review" of EU countries' legal systems as member states and EU institutions struggle with disciplining member states that break EU rules.

EU commission plans bolstering rule of law toolbox

As EU concerns over rule of law in some member states grow, the commission opens a debate on tools to discipline unruly member states. The EU executive has launched a new probe against Poland, and put Romania on the spot.

Opinion

What does Poland want from the EU?

We propose several changes to the EU, derived from the political philosophy behind the current Polish government, and what Poles expect from the EU - this could be seen as a manifesto Poland wants the next European Commission to tackle.

News in Brief

  1. Orban meets Salvini to forge European pact
  2. French-Italian squabble over 500th anniversary of da Vinci
  3. Four out of 10 young Greeks out of work
  4. Spike in EU antisemitic attacks prompts alarm
  5. UK pays €58m to scrap no-deal Brexit ferry deals
  6. Young Brits might not bother to vote in EU poll
  7. Top EU official ponders 'mess' of next set of British MEPs
  8. Airbnb gets provisional EU green light

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
  2. Ombudsman backs EUobserver on MEP expenses
  3. Rule of law: it's time the EU Council said 'yes'
  4. EU ignores Hungary veto on Israel, posing wider questions
  5. A fundamental contradiction in EU drug policy
  6. Angels & demons clash in Europe's culture wars
  7. EU rejects public call to ban Israeli settler products
  8. EU top court backs Canada trade deal in ruling

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us