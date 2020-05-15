Friday

15th May 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money

  • Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tried to calm MEPs by telling them the parliament will have a say in the recovery (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Parliament is to warn the European Commission against ignoring it in designing and implementing the recovery fund aimed at reviving the bloc's pandemic-struck economy.

The warning comes as parliament, especially the largest group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), have felt increasingly left out of plans drawn up by EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, herself an EPP member.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • MEP Siegfried Muresan said the planned resolution is to demand the rights of the parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

A resolution, to be adopted later on Friday (15 May), "recalls that parliament must give its consent to the MFF [the EU's multi-annual financial budget]".

It also "warns the commission against any attempt to design this European recovery strategy that would not be built on the MFF and its programmes" and "demands that parliament be involved in the shaping, adoption and implementation of the recovery fund, and that it be at the centre of the decision-making process to ensure democratic accountability".

The motion enjoys rare broad support from a majority of political parties, including the EPP, the Socialists and Democrats, the liberal Renew, the Greens and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR).

"We want to be involved, the EU commission does not like it, but we have to ask for our rights, our role is not to please the commission," the EPP's top budget MEP, Siegfried Muresan, told a group of journalists on Thursday.

"We expect the commission to be an honest broker between the council [of member states] and the parliament, but we have seen the commission work much more closely with the council, rather than the parliament," he added.

He said the parliament is ready to veto the budget if MEPs are not given a say.

"We are ready to veto the budget, if we are not included in the recovery fund," Muresan said.

"We are aware this is a nuclear weapon, and we don't want to be put into this situation, but we are ready to vote agains the EU budget, if we are not included," he added.

Von der Leyen tried to calm nerves on Wednesday by telling MEPs in a speech that "it goes without saying that this parliament must provide the democratic accountability, and have its say on the entire recovery package, just as it does on the EU budget".

But the legal basis for the "recovery effort" and the "EU budget" differs, requiring parliament to be merely informed on the recovery fund, making it key for the parliament to stress the political link between the two pots.

"The European parliament will have the same say on how the recovery money is spent as it does on how the MFF [EU budget] is spent," von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Last week, the commission chief unexpectedly joined the centre-right group meeting, which "prevented a total revolt" by the EPP's budget-specialist MEPs, an official said.

Muresan and EPP group leader, Manfred Weber wrote a letter last week to von der Leyen, demanding that parliament be "fully involved".

There are less EPP parties in government than before, making it more difficult for governments in the council to "contol" the group, and while it remains the largest parliametary group, it does not lead a grand majority as before.

All this makes it harder to take the EPP group's and the parliament's support for granted by the EPP-led commission.

MEP Johan Van Overtveldt, from ECR, who heads the budget committee, also warned recently against taking the parliament's consent for granted.

Plans to come

The recovery fund has been, in the meantime, reduced to a recovery "initiative" by the commission in its vocabulary.

The commission is expected to roll out its detailed plans later this month, which is expected to detail how the commission will use the budget headroom to raise money on the capital markets and pour it to the European economy.

EU leaders have already been at loggerheads over the next seven-year budget, which will now be complicated by the recovery instrument.

The parliament had criticised governments for cutting the planned budget.

"We are prepared to vote against a bad agreement," Socialist group leader Iratxe Garcia said on Wednesday on the EU budget.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan
  2. Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response
  3. EU set for record recession, putting euro at risk
  4. The EU parliament in the time of corona

Coronavirus

EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan

EU leaders agreed on the need for a fund to support the recovery of Europe's economy from the coronavirus pandemic, but disagreed on details. The commission will come with proposals tied to the new long-term EU budget.

Coronavirus

Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response

The Commission argues that by using the next EU budget to leverage money guaranteed by member states, it could both circumvent the tricky issue of 'coronabonds' and allow larger overall investment.

Coronavirus

EU set for record recession, putting euro at risk

Debt levels around Europe, especially in southern states, forecast to rise alarmingly, but EU commission remained confident countries can manage, despite fears of a second viral wave.

Coronavirus

The EU parliament in the time of corona

The democratic engine of the EU - the European Parliament - has closed due to the virus, but one MEP explains how deputies continue to try to work.

Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary

The EU commission vice-president said that as member states relax lockdwon measures, it is time to roll back the state of emergencies that affect democracy and fundamental rights. Hungary said it might end extra powers in June.

News in Brief

  1. EU court shows UK still bound by European laws
  2. No corona-vaccine before 2021, EU agency says
  3. EU Council extends anti-cyberattacks scheme
  4. Half of Belgians prefer to stay in lockdown
  5. Russia: 'We never manipulate' coronavirus data
  6. Ireland gloomier than Germany on summer travel
  7. Luxembourg faces EU action on money-laundering failure
  8. Top EU court rules against Hungary on 'detentions'

Five new post-Brexit MEPs to watch

Five MEPs to keep an eye on from the 27 new members who are joining the European Parliament this week, following the UK's departure from the EU.

Latest News

  1. Poland appeals to EU 'food security' for more money
  2. EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'
  3. MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money
  4. Commission suspends mask deliveries over defects
  5. Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary
  6. Pandemic means EU needs to regionalise its Iran policy
  7. Romania blasted over animal export conditions
  8. How the EU thinks summer holidays can be done

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us