Wednesday

30th Sep 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'

  • Quim Torra pledged to reach out to the European judiciary - describing the Spanish Supreme Court ruling as an 'attempt to overthrow the government of Catalonia' (Photo: parlament.cat)

By

The regional chief of Catalonia, Quim Torra, on Tuesday (29 September) appealed against his sentence for disobedience, a day after the Spanish Supreme Court upheld a decision to ban the separatist leader from public office for 18 months and ordering him to pay a €30,000 fine.

The court can now consider the appeal and either suspend Torra's disqualification, or dismiss the appeal - which would encourage him to bring the case before the European Court of Justice.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Speaking on Monday evening, Torra was already pledging to reach out to the European judiciary - describing the Spanish ruling as an "attempt to overthrow the government of Catalonia".

"I assure you that the irregularities committed will be judged in Europe, which is the only place where Catalan pro-independence activists, as well as the just and legitimate cause for independence, can find justice," Torra said, adding that the Spanish state was thirsty for revenge.

Earlier, a lower court had found Torra guilty of disobedience for refusing to remove pro-independence symbols from public buildings during the March 2019 election campaign, despite three notices sent by the electoral commission for elections in Spain.

"[The Catalan president] repeatedly and stubbornly disobeyed the orders of the central electoral board to remove certain symbols from public buildings belonging to the [regional government] during the electoral process," the judges said in their ruling on Monday.

Torra previously admitted disobeying the electoral board when he was ordered to remove a banner reading "Freedom for Political Prisoners and Exiles" as well as yellow ribbons displayed in solidarity with the jailed Catalan leaders - arguing that the orders were against freedom of expression.

Prosecutors said the electoral control body aimed to guarantee the neutrality of the election campaign according to Spanish law.

However, the Catalan Ombudsman referred to Torra's ban from public office as "completely disproportionate" - although the institution recommended the regional leader remove the banner.

"The restriction of such a fundamental right as the right to be elected in competitive elections can only be understood in cases of the most serious crimes," the Catalan Ombudsman said in a statement.

'Democratic scandal'

The ongoing process again puts the Catalan issue high on the political agenda - particularly since the ruling occurred a few days before the third anniversary of the independence referendum, and a year after the Catalan trial.

Last year, the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan politicians and activists to jail over their role in the 2017 independence bid.

"The ruling against president Torra is unfair and disproportionate in an EU country that should act according to the rule of law," said the separatist representative of the Catalonian government to the EU, Meritxell Serret, describing the sentence as a "democratic scandal".

"We need to bring this conflict back to the political arena from where never should have left," she told this website.

One solution advanced by academics and civil society is an amnesty law that would nullify the sentence of the nine Catalan leaders last year.

"Once more, the Spanish state interferes in our democratic institutions," wrote Torra's predecessor, MEP Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium after heading the failed secession attempt three years ago.

In a letter, a group of 25 MEPs urged the leaders of the commission, parliament and council to confront the fact that "there is a problem of rule of law in Spain".

On Monday evening, several protests took place across Catalonia. And the ousted president displayed again outside the government headquarters in Barcelona the same banner for which he has been removed from office.

Meanwhile, new regional elections in Catalonia will likely take place in early 2021 after repeated delays due to coronavirus concerns.

A survey by the Catalan government's Center for Opinion Studies last December revealed an almost evenly-divided opinion on independence for Catalonia, with 47.9 percent of Catalans rejecting independence, and 43.7 percent support for it.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum
  2. Catalonia demands EU intervention, as crisis deepens
  3. Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts
  4. Catalonia MEPs are a judicial, not political, issue
High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum

Two years after the former government of Carles Puigdemont held a unilateral independence referendum in defiance of the Spanish courts and constitution, the political and social conflict in Catalonia is still a key issue for both Spain and Europe.

Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts

Catalonia celebrated on Wednesday its national day - while awaiting the trial verdict on 12 Catalan separatists, former politicians of Carles Puigdemont's government. That decision is expected for early October.

Opinion

Catalonia MEPs are a judicial, not political, issue

Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin currently live outside Spain. They were prosecuted for the serious crimes, and they have fled justice. It is not possible to judge in absentia in Spain, where the justice system protects the rights of defendants.

Opinion

On toppling statues

The internationally-acclaimed author of King Leopold's Ghost, Adam Hochschild, writes on Belgium's problems with statues, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. Celebrate with us. EUobserver's 20 years of independent EU news
  2. Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'
  3. EU defends Jourova over Hungary's resignation demand
  4. A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?
  5. The EU's new rule of law report - pushing at an open door?
  6. EU tries to avoid lockdowns as global death toll reaches 1m
  7. Reports: Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan
  8. German presidency tries to end EU's rule-of-law battle

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us