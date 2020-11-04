Wednesday

4th Nov 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna

  • Austrian police urged people to stay indoors while they were looking for other suspects. The 20-year-old attacker was shot dead by police (Photo: bobbsled)

By

Leaders in Europe on Tuesday (3 November) condemned the shooting attack in Vienna, calling for a joint stance against terrorism.

On Monday, the eve of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, a gunman opened fire in the Austrian capital in an attack that left four dead and some 20 people injured.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Austrian police then urged people to stay indoors while they looked for other possible suspects in connection to the 20-year-old "Islamist terrorist", who was shot dead by police. More than a dozen arrests have been made during searches of several homes.

The suspect, who had both North Macedonian and Austrian citizenship, was convicted last year for trying to join Islamic State. But he was released early from a 22-month prison sentence in December, the authorities said.

Austrian interior minister, Karl Nehammer, said on Tuesday afternoon (3 November) that, so far, there was no sign of a second attacker.

The shooting began just hours before new Covid-19 related-rules entered into force, with many people enjoying the last night of open bars and restaurants before a one-month lockdown.

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a "repulsive terror attack," saying that it was driven by "hatred of our way of life, our democracy".

"This is not a conflict between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and migrants. This is a fight between the many people who believe in peace and the few [who oppose it]. It is a fight between civilisation and barbarism," he said.

"The enemy, the Islamist terror, wants to split our society, but we will give no space to this hatred," he added.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Kurz on Tuesday and condemned the "despicable attack" in Vienna.

"The European family stands firmly by Austria. We will relentlessly fight terrorism, together," she wrote on Twitter.

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell, meanwhile, referred to the events as "a cowardly act of violence and hate".

The Vienna shooting comes amid a wave of terror attacks in the bloc. Last month, French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside a school in Paris, and a German tourist was stabbed to death in Dresden, while a separate knife attack in Nice left three people dead.

"We, the French, share the shock and the grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, it is a friendly country that is attacked," said French president Emmanuel Macron, adding that the bloc will not "give up" its European values.

While condemning the attack, German chancellor Angela Merkel offered support to its neighbouring country, saying that "Islamist terrorism is our common enemy [and] the fight against these murderers and their instigators is our common fight".

Earlier this year, the commission presented its five-year EU security strategy, including a new agenda which aims to fight terrorism by expanding Europol's mandate, better-addressing radicalisation and strengthening safety in public spaces.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Nice attack: EU urges world leaders to stop hate speech
  2. Internal EU report: Far-right terrorist attacks rise
  3. How Europe's terrorists take advantage of the pandemic
Internal EU report: Far-right terrorist attacks rise

An internal document drafted from the EU presidency highlights a rise in attacks by right-wing terrorists. The paper says the algorithms behind social media giants not only fuels violent radicalisation but also spreads right-wing violent extremist ideology.

EU commission warns Hungary on 'foreign-funded' NGO law

Civil organisation say that Hungarian authorities tasked with coordinating EU funds have denied an NGO funding over noncompliance with the controversial law - which has already been struck down by the European Court of Justice.

Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study

A new report on gender equality in the EU makes it clear: improved gender equality in decision-making is the main driver of progress in the EU. And most progress so far is due to outliers Sweden, Denmark and France.

Deal in reach on linking EU funds to rule of law

Much still depends on if the German EU presidency is willing to sign up to a strict time limit for member states to decide on possible sanctions in the new rule-of-law conditionality.

News in Brief

  1. US officially exits Paris climate agreement
  2. EU leaders to discuss Covid-19 online on 19 November
  3. UK increases terrorism threat-level after Vienna attack
  4. EU ready to support reform of Ukraine judiciary
  5. MEPs and MPs call for radical reform of energy treaty
  6. Talks on rule of law-budget link continue Thursday
  7. Emirati minister backs Macron on Muslims
  8. Covid-positive US official met EU counterparts

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. Trump doing well in US election nail-biter
  2. EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna
  3. EU commission warns Hungary on 'foreign-funded' NGO law
  4. Biden's 'democracy summit' would be good for US - and EU
  5. Billions of euros, millions of faulty masks, and no answers
  6. Uzbekistan not even close to meriting EU's trade scheme
  7. If Biden wins tonight, this is what EU can expect
  8. Greek Nazi MEP upset he won't get EU parliament stipend

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us