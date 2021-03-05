Friday

5th Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU wants large firms to report on gender pay-gap or face fines

  • EU Commission vice-president Věra Jourová (on screen) and equality commissioner Helena Dalli (r) presenting the draft rules - remotely (Photo: European Commission)

By

Larger EU companies may face fines if they don't provide data on how they pay women and men, under a new EU Commission proposal aimed at providing better pay transparency.

The draft proposal, unveiled on Thursday (4 March) wants to expose gaps in pay and equip women with better tools to tackle pay discrimination.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In the EU, women earn 14.1 percent less than men across the bloc, even though they have the right to equal pay since 1957. The gender pension gap is at 30 percent.

An EU rule from 2006 already requires employers to ensure equal pay for equal work or work of equal value for men and women.

The commission argued that one of the key obstacles to enforcing equal pay is the lack of pay transparency.

"We cannot keep pretending that the gender pay gap only stems from women choosing childbearing over a career, that they prefer working in lesser-paid jobs, or that they are simply less interested in moving up on the career ladder," commission vice-president Věra Jourová said.

"We know that there is a discrimination of women in pay-setting mechanisms and evaluation of women's work. In addition, lack of pay transparency has so far made it impossible for workers to know how much other workers doing the same earn," Jourová added.

Jourová also said studies show that "women tend to be more humble when negotiating a salary because they often don't know how much they can ask for".

Over 250 employees

Under the draft proposal, companies with more than 250 employees need to provide data about their gender pay gap and are required to do internal reporting on pay differences among female and male workers.

If data shows a high risk of unjustified pay inequalities, employers and workers' representatives need to work out a solution.

National authorities can set the level of penalties, including fines on firms breaking the equal pay principle.

Workers will have the right to ask about pay-level at job interviews and will have no obligation to disclose their previous pay history, according to the proposal - which argues that taking into account previous pay often reproduces the inequality.

Workers will also have the right to information on average pay levels for the same work at their firm, and will also have a right to full compensation for gender pay-discrimination, including back payments and legal fees.

Equality bodies and workers' representatives will be authorised to act on behalf of those who experience pay discrimination and there could be collective claims on equal pay.

The draft also proposes a shift on the burden of proof in cases of discrimination.

If the employer does not comply with its pay transparency obligations, it will be up to the employer to prove that there is no such discrimination - and not up to the worker to prove the existence of discrimination.

Up to governments

Currently, 13 member states have some form of binding pay-transparency in national law or policy.

But the commission's draft proposal could face opposition by member states who dislike binding rules on pay transparency.

Legislation first put forward in 2012 aimed at bringing female participation on corporate boards to at least 40 percent has been stuck in the council for nine years because of opposition by some member states.

Only seven percent of chief executive officers in the EU are female, with women taking just 17 percent of executive posts, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality, an EU agency in charge of the matter.

Jourová said she hoped this proposal would not face the same pushback, as "this is heavily needed".

"We have strong, sufficient evidence that we need to have binding rules on that, and not only to rely on social responsibility of companies, because we see it that it doesn't lead anywhere," she said, adding that the pay gap has only shrunk by two percent the last five years.

Women are also disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their over-representation in lower-paid jobs, such as hospitality, retail, or personal services, has made them particularly vulnerable in the pandemic.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU commission to finally combat gender pay gap
  2. Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study
  3. Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies
  4. Binding measures to expand gender balance
EU commission to finally combat gender pay gap

The EU exectuive plans binding measures on pay transparency, and also wants lagging countries to ratify the Istanbul convention preventing violence agaisnt women.

Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study

A new report on gender equality in the EU makes it clear: improved gender equality in decision-making is the main driver of progress in the EU. And most progress so far is due to outliers Sweden, Denmark and France.

Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies

The efforts by the two nationalist-conservative governments, which have both attacked LGBTIQ-rights and women' rights at home, is causing angst among several member states, who see it as a possible roll-back on gender rights.

Magazine

Binding measures to expand gender balance

Ursula von der Leyen, the first female president of the EU commission, has put a lot of emphasis on trying to create a gender-balanced EU executive. Expanding gender balance will also be a top priority for the FEMM committee.

Analysis

Relief in EPP group, as Orbán's party finally leaves

The debate over Fidesz had become an unbearable political burden on EPP - but it also represented a core dilemma for many centre-right, mainstream parties struggling to deal with their populist challengers.

EPP group moves forward to suspend Orban's Fidesz

MEPs are scheduled to vote on Wednesday to change the rules of procedure of the centre-right European People's Party parliamentary group to allow the suspension of a member party.

Coronavirus

EU adds new 'dark red' zone to travel-restrictions map

The European Commission has proposed additional measures to limit non-essential travel within and to the European Union - amid fears over more transmissible mutations triggering a new surge in cases across the bloc.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Latest News

  1. China and Russia abusing corona for geopolitics, Lithuania says
  2. Worries on Europe's infection surge, after six-week drop
  3. EU wants large firms to report on gender pay-gap or face fines
  4. EU Commission cannot hold Frontex to account
  5. Orbán leaves EPP group - the beginning of a long endgame
  6. 'Corporate due diligence'? - a reality check before EP votes
  7. Austrian ex-minister joins list of EU's pro-Kremlin lobbyists
  8. Internal Frontex probe to deliver final report this week

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us