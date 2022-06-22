Wednesday

22nd Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Court casts doubt on EU's flight-data regime

  • Tuesday's court ruling could embolden further legal challenges in EU (Photo: Ray Swi-hymn)

By

Listen to article

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg has struck a blow against Europe's data-collection regime on flight passengers — in the name of civil liberties.

The EU passed its Passenger Name Record (PNR) law in 2016, forcing airlines to tell EU states details of who was flying into or inside Europe, including credit card information and phone numbers, in case these matched with people flagged as terrorist suspects in law-enforcement databases.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The law was hotly-contested by privacy advocates at the time, while also being credited with helping to extend US visa waivers for EU travellers.

But Tuesday's (21 June) ruling said the way Belgium had interpreted the EU directive amounted to "undeniably serious interferences with the rights guaranteed in Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter [of Fundamental Rights — an EU accord]".

Belgium "seeks to introduce a surveillance regime that is continuous, untargetted and systematic, including the automated assessment of the personal data of everyone using air transport services," it added.

It said the PNR system should only be used subject to very strict conditions when it came to internal EU flights.

These included limiting its use to fight "terrorist offences and serious crime having an objective link ... with the carriage of passengers by air" — but not to combat irregular migration, for instance.

The ECJ judges said Belgium's PNR usage should "be open to effective review, either by a court or by an independent administrative body whose decision is binding".

It said authorities must demonstrate "a terrorist threat which is shown to be genuine and present or foreseeable" to use the full force of the regime.

They must also delete people's PNR data after six months unless they can demonstrate an "objective link" to their "terrorist offences or serious crime", the court added, while lamenting "the extremely high rate of false positives and errors" in Belgium's handling of its new powers over the past six years.

The case arose after the League of Human Rights (LHR), a Belgian branch of a German group, challenged the PNR regime in Belgium's constitutional court.

"This judgment undoubtedly calls into question our [Belgium's] law [on PNR]," Catherine Forget, the LHR's lawyer, who pleaded its case in Luxembourg, told EUobserver Tuesday.

"The ball is now in the court of the Constitutional Court," she added.

Forget described the verdict as a "victory" and said the Belgian tribunal will need to either amend Belgium's interpretation of the EU-wide PNR law, or scrap it altogether.

The precedent-setting EU court ruling would likely embolden anti-PNR challenges in other EU countries, she added.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. PNR deal with Canada violates rights, says EU top lawyer
  2. Frontex chief took €8,500 private flight to Brussels meeting
  3. Russia flight bans add to crisis in EU skies

Exclusive

Frontex chief took €8,500 private flight to Brussels meeting

Frontex spent €8,500 to send its executive director Fabrice Leggeri on a private jet to attend an evening meeting in Brussels. The Warsaw-based agency said there were scheduling conflicts preventing him taking a commercial flight.

Pegasus spyware makers grilled by MEPs

"We will not continue to work with a customer that is targeting a journalist illegally," Chaim Gelfand, chief compliance officer of NSO Group told MEPs — but shed little light on EU governments' use of its Pegasus spyware.

Opinion

Romania — latest EU hotspot in backlash against LGBT rights

Romania isn't the only country portraying lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people as a threat to children. From Poland and Hungary in EU, to reactionary movements around the world are prohibiting portrayals of LGBT people and families in schools.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  2. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  4. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants

Latest News

  1. EU sets pesticides and eco-rules to avoid 'pollinator collapse'
  2. China's support for Russia challenges Europe's Peace Order
  3. Court casts doubt on EU's flight-data regime
  4. EU states reject stricter chemical rules in waste, says lead MEP
  5. Russia escalates Lithuania threats ahead of EU summit
  6. Pegasus spyware makers grilled by MEPs
  7. Ukrainian refugees 'told to vacate Brussels homes'
  8. MEPs want EU Commission to reveal vaccine prices

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us