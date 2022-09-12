Monday

12th Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Former Czech PM Babiš goes on trial for misuse of EU funds

  • Former Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš was indicted earlier in March after parliament stripped him of his immunity (Photo: Consilium)

By

Listen to article

The trial against former Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš opened on Monday (12 September), over his alleged role in the misuse of EU funds worth €2m.

Babiš's opponents gathered in front of the court. with a makeshift prison cell across the street. in protest against the former prime minister.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Babiš was indicted earlier in March after parliament stripped him of his immunity.

The case involves a farm called Stork's Nest that received EU funds after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert media and agriculture conglomerate in 2007.

Later, Agrofert, which would not have been able to claim the subsidy due to its size, again took ownership of the farm. Agrofert eventually returned the €2m worth of EU funds.

Babiš, 68, the fifth-wealthiest Czech according to Forbes magazine, served as prime minister from 2017-2021. His former aide Jana Nagyova is also charged.

The prosecution asked for three-year suspended sentence and fines, Bloomberg reported. The trial is expected to last until October, and the verdict can be appealed.

Babiš denies wrongdoing and argues that the process is politically-motivated ahead of the presidential election in which Babiš is expected to run for the largely ceremonial position.

"I am glad all will see this, my arguments against this untrue charge," Babiš said as he entered the court building, according to Czech Television footage.

Babiš is leader of the opposition populist party ANO, which he founded in 2011, and which narrowly lost last year's general election in October.

A three-party centre-right coalition led by the current premier, Petr Fiala took over then.

But ANO currently leads opinion polls, with 30.5 percent support in a Kantar CZ poll for Czech Television, published on Sunday.

Fiala's centre-right Civic Democrats are second on 19.5 percent. The government is struggling with soaring inflation and increasing energy prices.

Babiš was also — separately — found to be in conflict of interest by an EU Commission audit as his Agrofert group was given large development subsidies while he was in power. He had denied any wrongdoing.

The Czech government eventually withdrew some of that subsidy, as the commission said it would not reimburse them.

MEPs on the budget control committee also investigated the case.

The Czech member of the committee received death threats and was put under police protection after Babiš called him a "traitor". Several other MEPs on the trip to the Czech Republic in 2020 were also targeted.

MEPs on the budget control committee argued then that Babiš should not take part in the negotiations on the next seven-year EU budget with other EU leaders because of his potential conflict of interests and possible misuse of EU funds.

Babiš, a close ally of Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, has followed an anti-migration agenda, arguing that migration is not the solution to demographic issues.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?
  2. MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks
  3. Babis unmoved by EU scam allegations
  4. Central Europe leaders rail against 'new liberal woke virus'

Opinion

Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?

In comparison to other EU members, the Czech government has escaped relatively unscathed. The populist governments in Hungary and Poland are facing serious consequences for testing EU tolerance on core democratic values.

Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body

Budapest's move is aimed at unblocking EU funds — as Hungary's government is under increasing pressure, from rising inflation and energy prices, coupled with a sinking forint, to come to an agreement with the commission.

Opinion

The Greek Watergate

In the European Parliament hearing into espionage against Greek politicians and reporters, the spied-upon journalists recounted their experiences — but the non-answers provided by the Greek government official were embarrassing, confrontative, and institutionally vacant.

EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms

An investigation by Lighthouse Reports and media partners including EUobserver found Italian firms Tykelab and RCS Lab were using surreptitious phone network attacks and sophisticated spyware against targets. The findings have spiked the interest of MEPs already probing spyware abuse.

News in Brief

  1. Šefčovič: NI checks will be cut to 'a couple of lorries a day'
  2. Report: EU laws could stop Germany legalising cannabis
  3. EU auditors call for pandemic procurement guidelines
  4. Cyprus to hold trial after EU-passport sale scandal
  5. Biden and EU heads to attend UK queen's funeral
  6. Far right heading for victory in Sweden
  7. Russia's veteran EU ambassador going home after 17 years
  8. Europe pays respects to late British queen

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Former Czech PM Babiš goes on trial for misuse of EU funds
  2. Russia and Ukraine 'interested' in nuclear safety zone: IAEA chief
  3. How can Serbia ban EuroPride yet still hope to join EU?
  4. State of Union and Hungary's democracy in focus This WEEK
  5. EU energy ministers' meeting ends with 'no decision made'
  6. UN aid official : 'Don't forget women of Yemen'
  7. The Greek Watergate
  8. Dismantling Schengen — six months at a time

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us