Wednesday

7th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

German top court declares €800bn EU recovery fund 'legal'

  • In a six-to-one ruling, the German Constitutional Court declared the EU's €800bn pandemic recovery fund 'legal' (Photo: German Constitutional Court)

By

Listen to article

In a six-to-one ruling on Tuesday (6 December), Germany's Constitutional Court declared the EU's €800bn pandemic recovery fund 'legal'.

The programme does not "blatantly transgress" the EU treaty, court vice-president Doris Koenig said in her ruling.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Although there is "serious doubt" the fund is legal under EU law, "it cannot be clearly ruled out" that it is not, the ruling said.

The legal challenge was brought by Bernd Lucke, co-founder of the hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and Heinrich Weiss, a former head of the German industry lobby group, the BDI.

The complainants had demanded that Germany withdraw from the programme, or terminate it altogether, as it had no basis in EU law. But in a ruling of six-to-one, the challenge was thrown out. If their challenge had succeeded, and the court had ruled that the fund violated the German constitution, the case would have been referred to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

In his lone dissenting opinion, judge Peter Müller said the ruling "leaves all the relevant questions of EU law unanswered."

"To see the curtain down with nothing settled seems to me a rather ill-suited approach to the effective protection of the fundamental right of democracy," he wrote.

The ruling was hailed as a victory by green groups who have advocated for EU borrowing as a way to increase sustainable investment in Europe.

"We Greens welcome the judgment of the constitutional court," German MEP Rasmus Andresen tweeted shortly after the ruling was published. "Europe must be able to act economically during crises."

The so-called NextgenerationEU pandemic fund allowed the commission to borrow money and pass it on as a grant or cheap loan to member states to help restart the economy after the lockdowns.

A similar model has now been proposed to help EU member states deal with the energy crisis.

And ahead of a meeting of finance ministers on Tuesday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire had both called for a similar fund, backed by EU borrowing, to help bolster the bloc's sustainable industries.

On Monday, German and Dutch finance ministers firmly rejected new EU borrowing, insisting on using existing financing tools first.

But Tuesday's ruling will likely feed into the debates on whether the EU should be allowed to take on new debt to help member states deal with current and future crises.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. The European Court of Justice vs German Constitutional Court
  2. Hungary's funds showdown in focus This WEEK
  3. EU ministers in fresh battle on joint debt, after Biden subsidies

Agenda

Hungary's funds showdown in focus This WEEK

On Tuesday, EU finance and economy ministers are expected to discuss a whole series of highly-political files, with one country tying it all together: Hungary. EU and Western Balkan leaders will also meet in Tirana.

EU countries struggle to crack Hungary's vetos

Hungary will be in the spotlight on Tuesday as EU governments struggle over suspending EU funds to prime minister Viktor Orbán's government — despite rule of law concerns — and unlock key EU policies which Budapest has been blocking.

EU Commission proposes suspending billions to Hungary

Prime minister Viktor Orbán's government has to implement 27 measures "fully and correctly" before any payment from the €5.8bn recovery fund can be made, or the suspended €7.5bn of cohesion funds can be unblocked.

Column

Autocrats make us all less secure

How should democratic states co-operate with authoritarian governments in the future? My organisation, Democracy Reporting International, has studied the security strategies of 13 democratic governments to understand how they see this relationship.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  4. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  5. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  6. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Latest News

  1. EU delays Hungary funds decision, as Budapest vetoes Ukraine aid
  2. Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout
  3. Autocrats make us all less secure
  4. Big Agri's lies: green EU farming not to blame for food insecurity
  5. German top court declares €800bn EU recovery fund 'legal'
  6. EU countries struggle to crack Hungary's vetos
  7. Frontex expanding migrant route-busting mission in Balkans
  8. EU ministers in fresh battle on joint debt, after Biden subsidies

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us