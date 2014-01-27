Ad
euobserver
Bucharest graffiti: Pro-government oligarchs pull the strings in prominent TV channels and newspapers (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Romanian journalists challenge EU opinion on media freedom

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The European Commission last week said Romanian media have made a “step forward,” but leading journalists disagree.

Media freedom is not something which Brussels normally looks at in its so-called Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which tends to focus on judicial reforms and the fight against corruption.

But, given that judges and prosecutors in high-level cases, as well as their families, have faced co-ordinated press attacks, not to mention death threats, the issu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

EU: Bulgaria, Romania must put criminals behind bars
Bucharest graffiti: Pro-government oligarchs pull the strings in prominent TV channels and newspapers (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections