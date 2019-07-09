Ad
Facebook is back at the European Court of Justice, in a case over data flows - and their (lack) of enforcement - from Ireland back to the company's US-based cloud (Photo: Eduardo Woo)

EU defends US data pact, as Facebook court case opens

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission spoke out on Tuesday (9 July) in defence of its data-sharing agreement with the US, known as Privacy Shield - against the backdrop of a wider legal dispute between an Austrian privacy campaigner and social media giant Facebook.

"We basically concluded that the Privacy Shield works in practice," a European Commission spokesman told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (9 July), noting that the US still needs to make some improvements.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

