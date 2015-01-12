EU ministers vow new counter-terrorism rules after Paris attack

Top officials at an international ministerial meeting in Paris on Sunday (11 January) vowed an immediate response to last week's Charlie Hebdo attack.

As well over a million people attended a march in Paris, a handful of EU ministers along with US attorney general Eric Holder announced their intentions to step up counter-terrorism efforts.

"Only if we work together, through sharing of information, by pooling our resources, will we ultimately be able to defeat those who are in a st...