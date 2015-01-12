Ad
Paris: around 20,000 people also marched in Brussels on Sunday (Photo: Moyan Brenn)

EU ministers vow new counter-terrorism rules after Paris attack

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Top officials at an international ministerial meeting in Paris on Sunday (11 January) vowed an immediate response to last week's Charlie Hebdo attack.

As well over a million people attended a march in Paris, a handful of EU ministers along with US attorney general Eric Holder announced their intentions to step up counter-terrorism efforts.

"Only if we work together, through sharing of information, by pooling our resources, will we ultimately be able to defeat those who are in a st...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Debate intensifies on stuck EU counter-terrorism bill
