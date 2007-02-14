EU ministers to tackle German data-sharing proposals

EU justice and interior ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday (15 February) are set for lengthy talks with three highly controversial issues on their agenda - the transfer of prisoners between EU states, an overhaul of data-sharing rules and environmental crimes.
Germany, the current EU presidency, is to try and broker a deal on the so-called transfer of prisoners proposal, which would allow a sentenced person to serve their sentence in their home country or country of residence. ...
