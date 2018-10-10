Ad
For the right price, wealthy foreign nationals can buy a fast-track path towards EU citizenship (and passports) in Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Austria (Photo: Peter Grima)

EU passport sales create 'proud Maltese citizens'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Malta's government says its 'Golden Visa' scheme where the super rich can buy residency or citizenship is designed to attract "families who become proud Maltese citizens, not looking to make money."

That government statement, issued on Wednesday (10 October), follows a crackdown by Finnish police last month on a company linked to Russian businessman Pavel Melnikov, who had been granted Maltese citizenship.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

