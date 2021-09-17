Centre-right MEPs abstain on gender-violence vote

Around 90 centre-right European People's Party (EPP) lawmakers abstained in a vote to list gender-based violence a crime under EU law.
Representing the European Parliament's largest political group, the abstaining EPP MEPs include leader Manfred Weber and European Parliament vice-presidents Roberta Metsola and Rainer Wieland - although almost as many EPP MEPs voted in favour.
Metsola and Wieland, however, had also voted against far-right amendments claiming gender violence is not ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
