Centre-right MEPs abstain on gender-violence vote

Around 90 centre-right European People's Party (EPP) lawmakers abstained in a vote to list gender-based violence a crime under EU law.

Representing the European Parliament's largest political group, the abstaining EPP MEPs include leader Manfred Weber and European Parliament vice-presidents Roberta Metsola and Rainer Wieland - although almost as many EPP MEPs voted in favour.

Metsola and Wieland, however, had also voted against far-right amendments claiming gender violence is not ...