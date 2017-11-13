Ad
Some 60,000 people marched in Warsaw on Saturday (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

Nobody has monopoly on Polish patriotism, says Tusk

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Council president and former Polish leader Donald Tusk attended a commemoration of Poland's independence in Warsaw on Saturday (11 November), which was marred by a march that included neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Ahead of the rally, Tusk told reporters that Poland's independence day of 1918 was a celebration for every Pole and not just one party.

"No politician in Poland has ever had nor will ever have a monopoly on patriotism," he said.

Tusk's comments were br...

