Ad
euobserver
Enrico Letta, back from Paris to tackle Italian policits. Is he 'really the last hope for the Democratic Party'? (Photo: Bellabona Foto)

Analysis

Letta's comeback - Italian politics' Count of Monte Christo

Rule of Law
by Valentina Saini, Padua,

In a new twist in Italy's chaotic politics, the assembly of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) last weekend elected former prime minister Enrico Letta as its new secreatary - almost unanimously.

Letta returned to Italy from Paris (where he self-exiled in 2015, a year after then PD's secretary Matteo Renzi sank his government) to take over from Nicola Zingaretti, who left office a fortnight ago due to splits within the party.

Italian newspapers have likened Letta to the

Rule of LawAnalysis

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Related articles

Italy's Renzi got what he wanted. But at what price?
Italy is quietly overturning Salvini's anti-migrant laws
Italy has a new government, but how stable is it?
Enrico Letta, back from Paris to tackle Italian policits. Is he 'really the last hope for the Democratic Party'? (Photo: Bellabona Foto)

Tags

Rule of LawAnalysis

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections