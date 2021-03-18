Letta's comeback - Italian politics' Count of Monte Christo

In a new twist in Italy's chaotic politics, the assembly of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) last weekend elected former prime minister Enrico Letta as its new secreatary - almost unanimously.

Letta returned to Italy from Paris (where he self-exiled in 2015, a year after then PD's secretary Matteo Renzi sank his government) to take over from Nicola Zingaretti, who left office a fortnight ago due to splits within the party.