euobserver
France and the European Commission are at loggerheads over EU fishing rules (Photo: EU commission)

French official accused of conflict over EU fish lobby job

Rule of Law
EU Political
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A senior French official is being accused of conflicts of interest for spearheading a leading role in Europeche, a fishing-industry lobby group based in Brussels.

Anne-France Mattlet, who spent over five years in the French administration dealing with international ocean governance and tuna-related policies, will be working for Europeche and its French-equivalent Orthongel for one year before returning to her government post.

"Basically she was placed by France for a year within E...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

France and the European Commission are at loggerheads over EU fishing rules (Photo: EU commission)

