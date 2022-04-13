MEPs visit Bulgaria to probe corruption first-hand

A delegation from the European Parliament's Budget Committee visited the Bulgarian capital Sofia this week to inspect corruption and misuse of public and EU funds.

"Bulgaria is at a crossroads," Czech conservative MEP (EPP) Tomáš Zdechovský said on Wednesday (13 April). "It will either follow the path of corruption or choose the path of a developed country in the EU."

Only days previously, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had signed off on ​​€6.3bn in EU gr...