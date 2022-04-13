Ad
euobserver
Czech conservative MEP (EPP) Tomáš Zdechovský led the delegation to Bulgaria (Photo: Dandieczech)

MEPs visit Bulgaria to probe corruption first-hand

Rule of Law
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A delegation from the European Parliament's Budget Committee visited the Bulgarian capital Sofia this week to inspect corruption and misuse of public and EU funds.

"Bulgaria is at a crossroads," Czech conservative MEP (EPP) Tomáš Zdechovský said on Wednesday (13 April). "It will either follow the path of corruption or choose the path of a developed country in the EU."

Only days previously, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had signed off on ​​€6.3bn in EU gr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU raises alarm on Bulgaria corruption
How (some) EU states are copying Putin's media playbook
15 years on: How are Bulgaria and Romania doing in the EU?
Czech conservative MEP (EPP) Tomáš Zdechovský led the delegation to Bulgaria (Photo: Dandieczech)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections