euobserver
Confidential details of EU institution staff were hacked and released (Photo: MyTudut)

Hackers dump EU staff passwords and credit card details onto net

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A number of people working for the EU institutions have had their emails, passwords and credit card details hacked and released to the general public over the Christmas break.

A partial list was recently published online by Anonymous, a loose network of cyber activists campaigning against the so-called 'New World Order'.

Among the victims are administrators and officials at the European Commission, Eurojust (an EU body fighting organised crime), the European External Action Serv...

Rule of Law

euobserver

