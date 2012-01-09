Hackers dump EU staff passwords and credit card details onto net

A number of people working for the EU institutions have had their emails, passwords and credit card details hacked and released to the general public over the Christmas break.
A partial list was recently published online by Anonymous, a loose network of cyber activists campaigning against the so-called 'New World Order'.
Among the victims are administrators and officials at the European Commission, Eurojust (an EU body fighting organised crime), the European External Action Serv...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.