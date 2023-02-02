MEPs launch anonymous drop-box for shady lobbying secrets

MEPs' assistants, EU Commission officials, and industry insiders should help drain the lobbyist swamp in Brussels by tipping off a new "early-alert" system, Dutch socialist MEP Paul Tang has said.

He spoke after a secure drop-box for potential whistleblowers went online on Thursday (2 February).

Designed to expose abuse such as astroturfing, in which industry giants lobby via front organisations, any tips will be handled with strict anonymity,...