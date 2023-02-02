Ad
Dutch socialist MEP Paul Tang (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs launch anonymous drop-box for shady lobbying secrets

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs' assistants, EU Commission officials, and industry insiders should help drain the lobbyist swamp in Brussels by tipping off a new "early-alert" system, Dutch socialist MEP Paul Tang has said.

He spoke after a secure drop-box for potential whistleblowers went online on Thursday (2 February).

Designed to expose abuse such as astroturfing, in which industry giants lobby via front organisations, any tips will be handled with strict anonymity,...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

