Police crackdown saves 30 children, arrests over 1,000 people

Over 1,000 people were arrested in a nine-day police sweep co-ordinated by the EU’s police agency Europol earlier this month, saving 30 children in the process.

Speaking to reporters in The Hague on Wednesday (24 September), Europol chief Rob Wainwright said the scale of the crackdown was the largest ever.

Wainwright described the operation as “a milestone in attempts by the law enforcement” to break apart crime group networks across the EU.

The EU-wide police manoeuvres hit...