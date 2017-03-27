Ad
euobserver
Did the mafia use the Aalsmeer flower auction as a mere cover-up for large-scale imports of cocaine? (Photo: Henk Bekker)

Investigation

How the Italian mafia found a Dutch home

Rule of Law
Investigations
EU Political
by Giulio Rubino and Cecilia Anesi, Rome,

In the centre of The Hague, with low-rise red brick buildings and trees lining Loggerstraat, a welcoming street just a stroll away from the sea. A waiter in his fifties is relaxing outside an Italian restaurant, in front of him a Dutch newspaper.

His long-time boss is no ordinary restaurant owner. Rocco Gasperoni was a drug trader who had been trafficking drugs for numerous ‘ndrangheta families for at least two decades, using the Netherlands as his operational base.

The ‘ndranghe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawInvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Cocaine consumption on the rise in the EU
Immigration centres are new cash cow for Italian mafia
Financial crisis is boom time for mafia
EU home to over 5,000 criminal groups
Did the mafia use the Aalsmeer flower auction as a mere cover-up for large-scale imports of cocaine? (Photo: Henk Bekker)

Tags

Rule of LawInvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections