EU defends airline data-sharing after court ruling

The European Commission has urged member states to continue sharing data on air passengers, despite a court ruling that put its legal model in doubt.

Julian King, the EU commissioner for security issues, told press in Brussels on Wednesday (26 July) that the verdict “does not affect member states’ obligations to implement what we agreed”.

The EU has so-called Passenger Name Records (PNR) deals in place with Australia, Canada, and the US, as well as an internal EU version.

...