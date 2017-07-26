Ad
euobserver
PNR seen as important for maintaining US visa waivers (Photo: wilco737)

EU defends airline data-sharing after court ruling

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has urged member states to continue sharing data on air passengers, despite a court ruling that put its legal model in doubt.

Julian King, the EU commissioner for security issues, told press in Brussels on Wednesday (26 July) that the verdict “does not affect member states’ obligations to implement what we agreed”.

The EU has so-called Passenger Name Records (PNR) deals in place with Australia, Canada, and the US, as well as an internal EU version.

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Rule of Law

