There is concern a live link would expose Snowden’s location. (Photo: -lucky cat-)

Snowden set for EU parliament video link

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Former US intelligence agency contractor and leaker Edward Snowden is set to address a European Parliament inquiry on the NSA scandal.

MEPs in the civil liberties committee, who have spearheaded the NSA inquiry for the past six months, voted on Thursday (9 January) to have Snowden provide testimony.

Thirty-six MEPs voted in favour and two opposed with one abstention

No date has been set but British Liberal MEP Sarah Ludford said the session is expected to be held in the comi...

Snowden to make video appearance at EU parliament
There is concern a live link would expose Snowden’s location. (Photo: -lucky cat-)

