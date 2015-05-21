Commissioner backs EU 'border guard corps'

The European Commission says countries should cede control of the bloc’s external borders to a new EU agency, amid a wider “war” on smugglers.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, its migration chief, backed the guards initiative in a speech in Warsaw on Friday (21 May).

“One of the issues that we will explore is the possible creation of a European System of Border Guards. I won’t hide my personal feeling. I support this idea”, he said.

The commission, last year, already did a feasibil...