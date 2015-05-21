Ad
euobserver
Two thirds of migrant casualties are never identifed (Photo: Sozialfotografie)

Commissioner backs EU 'border guard corps'

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission says countries should cede control of the bloc’s external borders to a new EU agency, amid a wider “war” on smugglers.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, its migration chief, backed the guards initiative in a speech in Warsaw on Friday (21 May).

“One of the issues that we will explore is the possible creation of a European System of Border Guards. I won’t hide my personal feeling. I support this idea”, he said.

The commission, last year, already did a feasibil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

What can the EU learn from the US on immigration?
Bulgaria sends army to Macedonia border
EU: boat-sinking Yes, migrant quotas No
Two thirds of migrant casualties are never identifed (Photo: Sozialfotografie)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections