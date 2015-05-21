Commissioner backs EU 'border guard corps'

The European Commission says countries should cede control of the bloc’s external borders to a new EU agency, amid a wider “war” on smugglers.
Dimitris Avramopoulos, its migration chief, backed the guards initiative in a speech in Warsaw on Friday (21 May).
“One of the issues that we will explore is the possible creation of a European System of Border Guards. I won’t hide my personal feeling. I support this idea”, he said.
The commission, last year, already did a feasibil...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.