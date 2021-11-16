Flagship 5-Star 'citizen wage' under fire in Italian parliament

The Italian parliament's current reform of the 5 Star Movement's (M5S) keynote but controversial citizenship wage - aimed at watering it down - is bound to further raise tensions between the ruling coalition parties.

All the governing groups, even though allied with the M5S in prime minister Mario Draghi's cabinet of national unity, intend to radically change the measure, which currently pays up to €710 a month to the unemployed, turning it into a more pro-active labor-support policy th...