Ad
euobserver
Giuseppe Conte has been president of the Five Star Movement since August - it now faces an existential crisis over parliamentary plans to cut its flagship policy (Photo: Consilium)

Flagship 5-Star 'citizen wage' under fire in Italian parliament

Rule of Law
by Silvia Marchetti, Rome,

The Italian parliament's current reform of the 5 Star Movement's (M5S) keynote but controversial citizenship wage - aimed at watering it down - is bound to further raise tensions between the ruling coalition parties.

All the governing groups, even though allied with the M5S in prime minister Mario Draghi's cabinet of national unity, intend to radically change the measure, which currently pays up to €710 a month to the unemployed, turning it into a more pro-active labor-support policy th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Related articles

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos
Is Rome mayor election death-knell for 5-Star Movement?
'Prison island' birthplace of EU reborn as think-tank venue
Wobbly Italy gets first EU billions of pandemic aid
Giuseppe Conte has been president of the Five Star Movement since August - it now faces an existential crisis over parliamentary plans to cut its flagship policy (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections