Jourová: Hungary isolated by Orbán's 'double game'

Hungary is more isolated than ever in Europe due to its leader's close ties to Russia on top of democratic backsliding, EU values commissioner Věra Jourová has said.
"Hungary is [on] the highest level of isolation, but not because of the rule of law — because of its position towards Russia, shaking hands with Putin," Jourová told EUobserver in an interview.
The EU has withheld funds and threatened other sanctions due to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's illiberal rule at h...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
