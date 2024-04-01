Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner Věra Jourová said that she would not seek another term in Brussels (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Interview

Jourová: Hungary isolated by Orbán's 'double game'

Rule of Law
EU Political
EU Elections
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Hungary is more isolated than ever in Europe due to its leader's close ties to Russia on top of democratic backsliding, EU values commissioner Věra Jourová has said.

"Hungary is [on] the highest level of isolation, but not because of the rule of law — because of its position towards Russia, shaking hands with Putin," Jourová told EUobserver in an interview.

The EU has withheld funds and threatened other sanctions due to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's illiberal rule at h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalEU ElectionsInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Why concessions to Orbán will come back to bite EU
MEPs confirm decision to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds
The worrying Chinese projects in Orban's Hungary
Why the EU silence on why Orban's €10bn was unblocked?
EU commissioner Věra Jourová said that she would not seek another term in Brussels (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalEU ElectionsInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections