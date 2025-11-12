Will centrist EPP join forces with ‘rightwing extremists’?

The European Parliament’s biggest political group, the European People’s Party (EPP), is about to cross a line.
In a key vote on rolling back corporate sustainability and due diligence laws set for Thursday (13 November), the EPP is preparing to team up with the far-right, including Germany’s AfD party.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
