euobserver
Manfred Weber: 'I'm a Catholic. I believe in God.' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament debates the word 'Christmas'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Debates over Christian identity and the use of words like Christmas preoccupied the European Parliament plenary for over an hour on Wednesday (15 December).

The Strasbourg debate followed scrapped internal guidelines on how to best communicate inclusivity by EU equality commissioner, Helena Dalli.

"This is a bogus debate," said Spanish centre-left MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar.

"This [the guidelines] isn't even an official document. It's not a legitimate file. It's not eve...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

