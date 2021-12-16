EU Parliament debates the word 'Christmas'

Debates over Christian identity and the use of words like Christmas preoccupied the European Parliament plenary for over an hour on Wednesday (15 December).
The Strasbourg debate followed scrapped internal guidelines on how to best communicate inclusivity by EU equality commissioner, Helena Dalli.
"This is a bogus debate," said Spanish centre-left MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar.
"This [the guidelines] isn't even an official document. It's not a legitimate file. It's not eve...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.