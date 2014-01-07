Ad
Fortress Valletta? The scheme is being marketed as a back door to the EU and US (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Malta's sale of EU passports causes controversy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A British consultancy firm, Henley & Partners, stands to make tens of millions of euros for helping Malta create up to 20,000 new EU citizens-on-paper.

The scheme will provide money for a €1 billion investment fund in the tiny Mediterranean country, whose national budget is just €3 billion a year.

It will see Malta sell 1,800 passports for €650,000 each, before closing down the programme.

But every main applicant can also buy additional passports for children up to 26 years ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

