Malta's sale of EU passports causes controversy

A British consultancy firm, Henley & Partners, stands to make tens of millions of euros for helping Malta create up to 20,000 new EU citizens-on-paper.

The scheme will provide money for a €1 billion investment fund in the tiny Mediterranean country, whose national budget is just €3 billion a year.

It will see Malta sell 1,800 passports for €650,000 each, before closing down the programme.

But every main applicant can also buy additional passports for children up to 26 years ...