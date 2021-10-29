Handful of MEPs protest EU Parliament's new Covid pass

A group of MEPs resorted to scare tactics and false information on Thursday (28 October) to rail against the European Parliament's plans to impose a digital green pass next week in order to gain access to its buildings.

Among them was the 42-year old Romanian conservative MEP Cristian Terhes, who told reporters in Brussels that the parliament is stripping away people's "right to decide as they want to do with their own bodies."

As of the start of November, MEPs and staff working a...