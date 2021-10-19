Russia denigrates Nato by closing embassy

Russia has suspended its embassy to Nato citing a spy row, but some EU diplomats see it as part of a wider attack on multilateralism.

"As a result of Nato's deliberate moves, we have practically no conditions for elementary diplomatic work and in response to Nato's actions we suspend the work of our permanent mission to Nato, including the work of the chief military envoy, probably from 1 November," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (18 October).

A note on Rus...