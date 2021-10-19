Ad
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (Photo: CSIS)

Russia denigrates Nato by closing embassy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has suspended its embassy to Nato citing a spy row, but some EU diplomats see it as part of a wider attack on multilateralism.

"As a result of Nato's deliberate moves, we have practically no conditions for elementary diplomatic work and in response to Nato's actions we suspend the work of our permanent mission to Nato, including the work of the chief military envoy, probably from 1 November," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (18 October).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

