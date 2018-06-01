Ad
euobserver
The ECJ's grand chamber will hear the commission, Ireland, Poland, and several other member states in the case (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Polish judiciary on trial in EU top court

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) will hold a hearing on Friday (1 June) on a case that could be a make or break the EU's efforts to uphold rule of law in the bloc.

The 17-member grand chamber in Luxembourg will hear arguments spelling out whether Poland's judiciary has been compromised after an Irish high court judge in March refused to extradite a suspected drugs offender to Poland due to concerns about the integrity of the Polish justice system.

Justice Aileen Donnelly

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland, Hungary push back at EU budget 'conditionality'
Commission urges Poland to settle dispute by late June
Poland defends judicial reforms, warns against EU pressure
Poland urged to settle EU rule of law concerns next month
The ECJ's grand chamber will hear the commission, Ireland, Poland, and several other member states in the case (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections