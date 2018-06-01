Polish judiciary on trial in EU top court

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) will hold a hearing on Friday (1 June) on a case that could be a make or break the EU's efforts to uphold rule of law in the bloc.
The 17-member grand chamber in Luxembourg will hear arguments spelling out whether Poland's judiciary has been compromised after an Irish high court judge in March refused to extradite a suspected drugs offender to Poland due to concerns about the integrity of the Polish justice system.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
