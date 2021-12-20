Ad
euobserver
France will take over the six-months rotating presidency of the EU Council - for the first time in 14 years - on 1 January 2022 (Photo: Ghislain Mariette/Présidence de la République)

French EU presidency to bring in 'dubious' carmakers sponsorship

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

France is set to bring in corporate sponsors for its EU Council presidency in the first half of 2022, despite calls to end with this controversial practice.

French carmakers Renault and Stellantis, which owns Peugeot and Citroën, are expected to provide 220 electric and hybrid cars to transport delegations and offset its mobility carbon footprint for the incoming EU presidency.

But civil society groups argued that the car industry has been mired by legal disputes over the emission...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

