Poland and Hungary still lagging, says annual EU rule-of-law report

Poland has made little progress on the rule of law, while Hungary made only marginal improvements, according to a new European Commission report.
Both countries, led by nationalist conservative governments, remain largely at loggerheads with a European Union that has conditioned the release of billions in EU funds on strengthening their democratic institutions.
But the annual rule-of-law report by the European Commission published on Wednesday (5 July), its fourth, says Warsaw has...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
