EU commissioner Vera Jourova: 'The novelty of this year is that for the first time we assess the recommendations we have given to each member state last year' (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Poland and Hungary still lagging, says annual EU rule-of-law report

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Poland has made little progress on the rule of law, while Hungary made only marginal improvements, according to a new European Commission report.

Both countries, led by nationalist conservative governments, remain largely at loggerheads with a European Union that has conditioned the release of billions in EU funds on strengthening their democratic institutions.

But the annual rule-of-law report by the European Commission published on Wednesday (5 July), its fourth, says Warsaw has...

