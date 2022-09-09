The Greek Watergate

At the beginning of August, the news broke: a political storm of enormous proportions, kicked off by the wiretapping of the communications of MEP Nikos Androulakis.
The Greek politician was under surveillance during the same period he was in the running for the presidency of the third-largest party in Greek politics, Pasok-Kinal, right up until his election.
This disturbing news came as ano...
Kostas Arvanitis is a Greek MEP with Syriza and The Left, and a member of the European Parliament's civil liberties committee.
