Polish minister targeted judges in hate campaign

Poland's deputy minister of justice personally organised a hate campaign against selected judges, a newspaper investigation has found.
The attacks were part of a wider campaign against judges who opposed government reforms.
But it remains to be seen whether the incoming European Commission will be as tough on Poland as the former one was amid recent backroom deals.
Lukasz Piebiak, the deputy justice minister, coordinated the attacks last year with a pro-government activist...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.