Ad
euobserver
Warsaw: Polish ruling party has sparked EU concern on rule of law (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

Polish minister targeted judges in hate campaign

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's deputy minister of justice personally organised a hate campaign against selected judges, a newspaper investigation has found.

The attacks were part of a wider campaign against judges who opposed government reforms.

But it remains to be seen whether the incoming European Commission will be as tough on Poland as the former one was amid recent backroom deals.

Lukasz Piebiak, the deputy justice minister, coordinated the attacks last year with a pro-government activist...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ugly face of Polish judicial reforms laid bare
Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks
Warsaw: Polish ruling party has sparked EU concern on rule of law (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections