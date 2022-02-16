Ad
euobserver
The European Court of Justice's ruling puts pressure on the EU Commission to start the process of suspending funds to Poland and Hungary (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Top EU court OKs funding cuts for rule-breaking states

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's top court on Wednesday (16 February) gave the green light to the EU to suspend funds to states like Poland and Hungary that break rule of law principles.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) dismissed a challenge by the Warsaw and Budapest governments against new powers granted to Brussels to freeze payments.

The court said the new powers do not go beyond the treaties nor create...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU top court slams Poland and Hungary again
ECJ told to dismiss Poland and Hungary rule-of-law challenge
Rule-of-law judgment seen piling pressure on von der Leyen
Top EU court rejects Hungary's challenge to sanctions probe
The European Court of Justice's ruling puts pressure on the EU Commission to start the process of suspending funds to Poland and Hungary (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections