Top EU court OKs funding cuts for rule-breaking states

The EU's top court on Wednesday (16 February) gave the green light to the EU to suspend funds to states like Poland and Hungary that break rule of law principles.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) dismissed a challenge by the Warsaw and Budapest governments against new powers granted to Brussels to freeze payments.
The court said the new powers do not go beyond the treaties nor create...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
